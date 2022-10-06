'I found purpose in my strength training': Woman helps to carry unconscious passenger off train at Tiong Bahru

A woman heading to the gym found her training session starting earlier than usual — instead of lifting weights, she was carrying an unconscious person.

Low Si Min boarded a train on Wednesday (Oct 5) at around 7am when it made an emergency stop at Tiong Bahru station.

She happened to step into the cabin where there was a commotion — a passenger was unwell and needed help, Low shared in a minute-long TikTok video uploaded later that day.

"There was this lady sitting there, head down, and she appeared to be unconscious," the 28-year-old realtor recounted.

Two women were trying to carry her out of the train but Low noticed that they were "struggling".

Upon seeing Low, "everyone turned their gaze to [her]" and she suspected they wanted her to help as she was decked out in sportswear.

She passed her bag to a stranger and offered to help carry the unconscious woman. With the two women supporting the unwell passenger from the sides, Low hugged and lifted her body and the trio carried her off the train.

The passenger was subsequently picked up by an ambulance, Low told AsiaOne.

According to her, a male SMRT staff was present during the incident but he did not help carry the ill passenger.

While some might have felt pressurised if they were in Low's shoes, she told AsiaOne that she had other things on her mind.

"I was going to help actually, I was just contemplating if the two ladies could manage, but seems like they couldn't. It was quite funny how everyone turned to look at me," she said.

After the incident, Low shared she realised "all the strength training I've been doing so far was actually preparing me for this moment whereby I've to carry an unconscious passenger out of the train".

Many who watched the TikTok video commended Low for her act of kindness.

Another netizen suggested a reason why the people on the train approached Low for help.

Low is one of the people who recently extended a helping hand to others on public transport.

In August, a 26-year-old bus driver, Tan Wei Fu, was applauded for helping an elderly passenger who fell while alighting from a bus.

Tan noticed that her hair was caught in the front wheel of the bus and rushed to a nearby community centre to borrow a pair of scissors so he could free her.

For his good deed, he received an award at the Public Transport Safety and Security Awards Day event.

