'I found something': Boy, 10, discovers foetal remains while playing at Pasir Ris Park

Playing in the sand at Pasir Ris Park on Christmas Eve, a 10-year-old boy was seen suddenly running back to his mother in a fit of panic, exclaiming that "I found something".

Upon closer inspection, the horrified mother realised that it was a set of foetal remains under a discarded concrete slab.

The incident happened at around 10pm, Lianhe Zaobao reported on Tuesday (Dec 27).

In an interview with the Chinese Daily, an eyewitness named Putra shared that the boy and his family had set up camp about 50 metres away from the beach at the park.

Following the gruesome discovery, about 20 police officers arrived at the scene, the 30-year-old said, adding that they cordoned off the area and questioned other campers on whether they saw any suspicious persons on that day.

The boy's family later dismantled their tent and moved to an open space further from where the foetal remains were discovered, Putra said.

Another eyewitness, a 29-year-old auxiliary police officer, shared that he did not notice anything unusual on that day.

The man, who often goes to Pasir Ris Park with his girlfriend, said that there were more people – young couples and families – camping at the beach area since it was a long weekend.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on Tuesday (Dec 27), the police shared that they received a call for assistance at Pasir Ris Park on Dec 24 at 10.13pm.

The body of a foetus was found at the beach near BBQ Pit 21, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Other gruesome discoveries

In other gruesome discoveries, a 70-year-old man and his 92-year-old mother were found dead in their Tampines flat in October.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News then, their neighbours shared how they had noticed a foul stench originating from the flat a week ago.

The mother-son duo's death was ruled out as foul play, according to the police.

And in September last year, a 74-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Bedok North Avenue 2.

Speaking to the Straits Times then, the deceased's neighbours shared how she had left a light on in her flat but had not been seen feeding stray cats and going out her daily chores.

The woman's cats were later adopted by a neighbour who had helped to take care of her.

