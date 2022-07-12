'I gave them a scolding the first time': Ang Mo Kio residents on HDB officers doing door-to-door visits regarding Sers

When Housing and Development Board (HDB) officers first paid her a visit to her three-room unit in April, Teo admitted that it turned into a one-sided shouting match.

Speaking to AsiaOne last Friday (July 8), the 73-year-old retiree, who declined to give her full name, shared that she had then first learnt that her flat at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 – her home for more than 40 years – was selected to undergo the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers).

"I gave them a scolding the first time. No vulgarities though," Teo said, adding that the prospect of having to fork out cash for a similarly-sized replacement unit have given her plenty of sleepless nights.

"I even told my grandson to watch out for me while I'm asleep. In case I get a heart attack due to all the stress about [moving out]," Teo quipped.

Teo showing AsiaOne the brochures which breaks down the cost of the different rehousing options. She said those are useful in alleviating her anxieties about moving out.

But Teo said that subsequent door-to-do visits in the past week from HDB officers to explain the two new rehousing options have caused her anger to subside – somewhat.

"I just listened to them explain and look at the brochures. They're quite professional, just doing their job," she said, adding that she is still considering to take up a replacement flat in Ang Mo Kio Drive with a fresh 99-year lease.

Being a familiar face for Ang Mo Kio Sers residents

To HDB officer Dianne Ho, encountering sceptical residents like Teo is "normal" during door-to-door visits at the four blocks in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 that were picked for Sers.

As one of the 30 Sers "journey managers" assigned to the Ang Mo Kio site, her job is to be a "familiar face" for these flat owners and help them with the five-year process of moving to their new flats, the 49-year-old told AsiaOne.

These include addressing concerns and questions, as well as helping with financial planning for a replacement flat and going through their rehousing options, Ho shared, while pointing out that being able to speak fluent English, Chinese and Cantonese helps to build rapport with the residents she engages with.

"They were quite shocked… [But] they need time to digest and go through the information," she said, adding that most of the elderly residents she spoke to do not need a unit with a fresh 99-year lease and just want a flat to stay "until they pass on".

HDB journey manager Dianne Ho.

On July 2, HDB introduced two additional rehousing options after concerns from Sers residents about the prospect of topping up cash for a replacement unit.

The first option is a three-room or larger flat at the replacement site on a 50-year lease, if it is able to last the owners until they are 95.

The second rehousing option allows home owners to take up the lease buyback scheme for their existing flat. They can then buy a new replacement flat on a short lease similar to that left on their SERS flat after selling the lease to HDB.

Among the 20 households in Ang Mo Kio that she is assigned to, Ho shared that most of them are leaning towards taking up the shorter lease instead of the lease buyback option since they are still waiting to receive their market compensation notice from the HDB.

After helping Sers owners in the past 12 years, Ho said that while she has encountered several elderly residents who initially refused to move out, most of them would eventually "accept" it.

Ho said: "There was an elderly man in his sixties [in Tanglin Halt] who was reluctant to shift.

"After selecting [his new flat at the Dawson replacement site], he kept on calling me [to ask] when he could collect the keys," she said, adding that the elderly man was very happy with his new flat and the nearby amenities.

While Ho has not encountered any residents who would get violent, how does she handle those who are frustrated about moving out?

"We just have to listen to their feedback and explain to them that they have two additional options so it is not a dead end for them," she said, adding that residents would be "quite okay" after that.

She prefers 'not to waste HDB officers' time'

For resident Tan Beng Hui who is still undecided on his future home, he told AsiaOne that he does appreciate the HDB officers taking the time to visit his three-room unit on the 12th floor.

"They came twice this week to explain the different prices and gave [me] some brochures," the 63-year-old cleaner said, adding that he remains concerned that the replacement unit will not be as airy and comfortable as compared to what he is living in right now.

Tan is also concerned that the common corridor in his replacement flat will not be as wide compared to where he is living right now.

Meanwhile, Tan's next-door-neighbour in Block 565 shared that she prefers not to "waste the HDB officers' time".

Adding that she had decided to go for a replacement unit with a fresh 99-year lease, the 70-year-old retiree, who preferred to be named as Lin, said: "Even if you explain to me, I'll not be able to understand."

