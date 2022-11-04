'I got high tide': Food court employee caught urinating in kitchen sink

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is investigating an incident in which a food court employee was caught urinating in the kitchen sink at his stall at Causeway Point.

Stomp contributor Hisham witnessed the employee in the act at Cantine food court's chicken rice stall on Tuesday evening (Nov 1), at around 7.45pm.

He took a video of him confronting the employee and shared it with Stomp.

Hisham recounted: "My wife and I had intended to eat chicken rice at Causeway Point's Cantine on Level 7.

"While waiting for the staff to come out from the kitchen to take my order, I saw a man peeing in the wash basin in the kitchen. The basin was full of unwashed utensils and Tupperware.

"After settling his business, he came out without washing his hands and asked us what we wanted to order.

"I confronted him and said, 'Uncle, you just urinated in the sink and didn't even wash your hands, yet ask me what I want to order?'

"He then went to wash his hands before coming back out to serve us but I went to look for the Cantine manager."

Hisham also reported the incident to the police and SFA.

In the video that Hisham sent to Stomp, the employee does not deny his actions and tries to explain his urgent business.

The employee's colleague, a woman, can then be heard trying to explain to him why his behaviour was unacceptable and asking, "Do you understand or not?"

However, the employee appears to be unreceptive and walks off, ending the conversation with Hisham.

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said it is investigating the matter.

A spokesman added: "As part of SFA's licensing requirements, food establishments are required to adhere to good food safety and hygiene practices. It is also mandatory for food handlers to attend the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1 to be trained on proper food safety and hygiene practices.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

"Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operator should report to SFA via the online feedback form. As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details."

The spokesman also said that SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food handlers if sufficient evidence is obtained.

Stomp has contacted NTUC FairPrice, which operates Cantine and its parent company Kopitiam, for comment.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.