'I got it all on the f***ing camera': Motorcyclist confronts 'maniac' SUV driver who cut across him

A motorcyclist who confronted an SUV driver, who had suddenly cut across him, was met with an unfazed reaction instead.

The SUV driver had cut right across him on the road in order to filter out and exit on the leftmost lane.

In response, the motorcyclist tracked the car down before knocking on the driver's window when the two vehicles reached a halt at a traffic junction ahead.

The incident occurred on Thursday (March 28) night at Hougang Ave 2.

Later that night, a clip of the incident, recorded on the motorcyclist's camera, was shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante - SGRV.

In the post's caption, the motorcyclist was quoted saying that he was slowing down at a red light just before the incident occurred.

The SUV driver, driving a silver Subaru Forester, casually cut across the motorcyclist to enter the exit lane on the left.

Calling the driver a 'maniac', the motorcyclist took things into his own hands and approached the driver.

"Hello, how you drive?!" he scolded.

The woman in the driver's seat seemed to barely flinch and didn't provide any verbal response.

But the motorcyclist was not done, adding: "You cut like that, is it? Never mind, I got it all on the f***ing camera. Wait for TP [Traffic Police] letter."

There was still little to no reaction from the driver, and the motorcyclist rode off.

In the comments section, netizens gave their thoughts on the incident.

"I hope TP revokes her licence. Really selfish driver," one Facebook user wrote.

Another netizen pointed out that the driver had "no concept of road etiquette" with "no awareness" of the potential consequences of her driving actions.

However, there were some who felt that the motorcyclist wasn't entirely faultless either.

"She may not have done this on purpose, just late signalling. You could have slowed down to let her pass," another netizen suggested.

According to the Road Traffic Act, a charge of dangerous driving comes with a fine of up to $5,000 and jail of up to a year, or both.

