I had to go home for my meds, says cabby who was fired for kicking passengers out at Toa Payoh

Three weeks after kicking a pregnant woman and her two toddlers out of his taxi, the driver has shared his side of the story.

The cabby surnamed Lin was fired by ComfortDelGro in late August, following a complaint by the passenger's husband, Zdhnray Mohammad, that went viral on Facebook.

Zdhnray said Lin was "angsty" after his wife pointed out he had missed an exit towards Seletar Expressway and accused him of being "inhumane" for dropping his family off at Toa Payoh instead from their destination of Yishun on Aug 21 night.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News last week, the 64-year-old said he had followed the passenger's suggested route, but he missed the exit because he was distracted while chatting with her.

Unable to make a U-turn on the expressway, Lin said he had no choice but to use the Central Expressway.

Recognising his mistake, he apologised to his passenger and told her he would only charge her the fare for the original route.

"She said that the fare was $14, which I didn't think was possible. There was a booking fee of $3.30, a metered fare of $4.10, and a $1 peak hour surcharge, that already added up to $8.40."

The estimated fare for the journey would be at least $18, Lin said.

His passenger, however, told him: "I'll only pay you $14. It's up to you whether you want to accept it." Then, she called her husband who berated him over the phone.

Lin said Zdhnray's harsh words rattled him and made his blood pressure rise.

"I have high blood pressure and heart disease. I felt unwell so I told them I couldn't drive them anymore as I had to go home to take my medication."

Although he was unable to complete the trip, Lin maintained he made sure his passengers boarded another taxi before he drove off, adding that he was not "heartless".

He also asked ComfortDelGro to cancel the $27.15 fare for the trip.

Apart from being fired for what the taxi operator said was "completely unacceptable" behaviour, Lin shared the Land Transport Authority is looking into the incident.

He fears for his livelihood if he were to lose his driving licence.

"I'm already in my 60s, and I need to support my mother who is in her 80s. One of my fingers was severed by a machine many years ago, so it's difficult for me to find another job."

