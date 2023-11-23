'I hope I make him proud': Boy turns grief into strength after father died a month ahead of his PSLE exams

His father may not be around anymore, but Kingsley Bai would have made him a proud dad.

Bai's father died in June this year, a month before the boy's Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) began mid-August, Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday (Nov 22).

Bai's father, a real estate agent, died from a brain aneurysm while he was on a business trip to Bangkok.

In the midst of preparing for the exams, the 12-year-old St Andrews Primary School student was shocked by his father's death.

However, Bai managed to turn his grief into strength, obtaining favourable results for his PSLE, Shin Min reported.

"My father and I spent memorable times together," the boy recalled. "Although he was often busy with work, he'd still take the time to play ball with me.

"I hope to get good grades for PSLE and I hope I make him proud."

Bai's efforts paid off and he is eligible to enter his choice of secondary school - St Andrew's Secondary School.

Speaking with the Chinese publication, the boy's mother shared that she's thankful for the help she's received so far.

"Fortunately enough, we have the support of school teachers and my brother-in-law… Although he's busy at work, he still spends three to four days a week to accompany and tutor my son.

"He also buys him books and chocolates from time to time, cheering him up," Bai's mother said.

"Life is short and transient. My son wants to be a policeman in the future, so I will support his ideals and encourage him to contribute to society," she added.

98.4% of students to progress to secondary school

A total of 38,088 Primary 6 students took the PSLE this year, of which 98.4 per cent are able to progress to secondary school, according to a press release by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday.

These students will be posted into their respective secondary schools in three groups, which allow them to pursue subjects at different levels based on their Achievement Level scores for each subject.

Among the graduating students, 64 per cent of them will be able to take on at least one subject at a higher level.

For students that weren't able to qualify for secondary school admission, they may consider re-attempting the PSLE next year.

Alternatively, Assumption Pathway School and NorthLight School offer customised programmes with a more experiential and hands-on learning approach, which may be beneficial to these students, MOE said.

Should students be inclined to apply for either school, they do so with a recommendation from their principal.

ALSO READ: 'Completing PSLE is already a success': Jacelyn Tay and Mark Lee's wife share views on results release day

khooyihang@asiaone.com