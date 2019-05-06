'I knew we would have differences from time to time': ESM Goh on keeping Lee Kuan Yew as senior minister

(From left) Ms Lee Huay Leng, head of Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Mr Peh Shing Huei, author of Mr Goh's biography, Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story, on a panel at the launch of the Chinese-language edition of the biography at Capitol Piazza on June 4, 2019.

SINGAPORE - When Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong took over as prime minister from Mr Lee Kuan Yew in 1990, he decided to keep Mr Lee in the Cabinet as a senior minister so that any differences between them could be resolved internally.

"You know Lee Kuan Yew; if things were to go wrong, even from the grave he would get up. If I were to do something wrong as PM, I would expect him to say something in public," Mr Goh said on Tuesday (June 4).

"It would divide Singapore if people thought there was a fight between us. I knew we would have differences from time to time, so it was better to have him on the inside rather than outside."

He was speaking on a panel at the launch of the Chinese-language edition of his biography, Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story, at Capitol Piazza.