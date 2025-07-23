'I learned to trust my journey': This Singaporean shares why she continues to pursue tennis

Under the hot sun at a tennis court in Cambodia, then 17-year-old Singaporean Tan Sue Yan beamed with excitement as she played her first match representing Singapore at the 32nd SEA Games in 2023.

To the budding tennis player, it was a big opportunity to see where she stood in South-east Asia, and to play against "great players with a lot of experience".

But it turned out to be one of the toughest and most painful matches she had played.

"I was just two points away from winning a bronze medal," she told AsiaOne.

"I had the lead but couldn't close out the match. Nerves got the better of me, especially with the pressure of everyone watching."

Now, Tan is gearing up to compete in the 33rd edition of the Games in Thailand this December.

The 19-year-old said: "I am really looking forward to getting back out there and giving it my all on behalf of Singapore."

Started training at 4

She started playing the sport when she was four, after her kindergarten teacher noticed that she had a competitive streak.

"She had two daughters playing for MGS (Methodist Girls' School) and suggested tennis to my parents. I tried it out, loved it right away," Tan recounted.

Even in primary and secondary school, tennis was a big part of her life.

In her early education, she joined the tennis CCA (co-curricular activities) and said she represented MGS Primary in competitions from 2013 to 2018.

While in secondary school, she participated in competitions, including the 2019 World Junior Tennis Asia Oceania Pre-Qualifying in Sri Lanka and the 2020 edition in Jakarta.

"Balancing school and tennis was tough at times but it taught me discipline, time management, and built a strong foundation for where I am today."

Tan's first national selection trial was for the World Junior Tennis pre-qualifying event held in Sri Lanka in 2019.

"I ended up beating everyone," she said. "I came in as the underdog, but that experience made me believe I could really go far in this sport."

Tan came in first, and Singapore went on to be placed fourth out of seven teams.

'I learned to trust my own journey'

Despite her love for tennis, she still felt the pressure to follow the conventional path.

She said: "In Singapore, there's a strong focus on academics, and it's common to feel pressure to follow the conventional path — good grades, good school, stable job.

"I felt that, too, especially when I chose to pursue tennis more seriously. It wasn't the usual route, and there were moments I wondered if I was making the right choice. But over time, I learned to trust my own journey and focus on what I was passionate about, even if it looked different from others around me."

She also had a lot of support from her school friends who helped her by taking notes so that she could catch up with the lessons.

Life abroad

After completing secondary three in late 2021, Tan switched to Laurel Springs, an online school which gave her more flexibility to focus on tennis.

At first, her parents were a little hesitant to fully support her sporting ambitions.

"It's uncommon for parents in Singapore to fully support their child skipping school to play sports. Since academics are viewed as the safer and more respectable route, the majority of families here place a high priority on them," said her father Tan Hock Teck, 67.

He added: "Although it took some time, I chose to stand by her because I respect her dedication. Although it's not the typical route, I admire her for having the courage to pursue her dream."

She moved to Bangkok to train before joining Brigham Young University (BYU) in the US, where she now plays for the university while juggling a degree in Business Management.

At first, going to university was not part of Tan's plan, as she was really set on turning professional straight after juniors.

She later realised that going to college could be a good option not just to earn a degree, but also as a way to transition into the professional circuit.

She started at BYU in August 2024, representing her university in the college circuit and also playing for the Singapore national team.

During the freshman year, she had 14 singles and 11 doubles wins.



'I even wanted to quit'

However, it was not all fun and games.

She said she had a series of tough losses while struggling with an injury, which made her doubt if she could pursue tennis.

"There were moments when I even wanted to quit," she said. "It's a tough sport, both physically and mentally, and the pressure can feel overwhelming at times."

She said that after taking time to reflect and speaking to her coach, her "love for the game, the adrenaline, and the joy of competing" helped get her spark back.

Holly Hastler, Tan's coach at BYU, told AsiaOne that Tan "never gives up no matter the situation or score" and that she "loves to problem solve together".

The 46-year-old former professional tennis player added: "My goal is to help Sue to believe in herself the way that I believe in her. I tell her repeatedly that she can do anything."

Eventually, Tan plans to go pro after graduating from university.

"It reminds me why I started and pushes me to keep working hard, stay focused, and give my best in everything I do."

[[nid:719929]]

liv.roberts@asiaone.com