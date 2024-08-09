'I look forward to going back to work': Woman happy with new prosthetic arms after losing limbs to infection

Lin Ailing has been given a second chance at life, thanks to her new prosthetic arms sponsored by a charity organisation.

The 37-year-old Malaysian, who worked in Singapore as a beautician, lost all four limbs to sepsis from a bacterial infection last year, reported Shin Min Daily News in June.

She had depleted her savings of about $300,000 on medical expenses and could not afford prosthetic arms. At that time, she was paying for her prosthetic legs in instalments.

Lin's story touched the hearts of many, including some who reached out to donate to her.

It also caught the attention of Lions Prostheses Centre vice-chairman Chia Lai Soon, who said the charity will sponsor the $9,000 cost of Lin's prosthetic arms, as well as the $17,500 cost of her prosthetic legs she had paid out of her own pocket.

According to a Shin Min report on Thursday (Aug 8), Lin received her prosthetic arms last week. She beamed from ear to ear as she walked back and forth along the corridor, happily showing off her new upper limbs.

She told the Chinese evening daily she was excited to be fitted with the prosthetic arms and is still getting accustomed to them, as each arm weigh about 1.2kg.

Lin is currently able to pick up packaged drinks with her new hands which can clench and unfurl.

"Operating this requires the back and arm muscles, and I don't have much strength yet, so I need to practise more," she said.

"I'm looking forward to mastering it, and going back to work again."

Over the past two months, Lin has also been practising walking with her prosthetic legs and can now walk for about an hour.

"It's still tiring to walk for a long time, and I sometimes need a wheelchair to get around," explained the amputee.

But she has also received lots of encouragement from her neighbours, who she said will cheer her on whenever they see her outside.

