'I Love Papa Francesco': Demand for Pope Francis souvenirs soars ahead of arrival

One of the most significant impacts of Pope Francis' visit to Singapore is expected to be spiritual, along with his message of inter-religious harmony.

The 87-year-old pontiff's upcoming visit from Sept 11 to 13 has also led to a surge in demand for related souvenirs.

Pope Francis is the first head of the Catholic Church, since the late Pope John Paul II, to visit Singapore in 38 years.

From spiritual items like rosary beads to trendy "I Love Papa Francesco" T-shirts and bucket hats, souvenirs are flying off the shelves at the Catholic Centre on Waterloo Street.

There were dozens of customers streaming in and out the pop-up store on the second floor when AsiaOne visited on Wednesday (Sept 4) afternoon.

Souvenir hunters can also get their fix at a store in La Salle House and through an online shop.

The Catholic Foundation, which manages the official souvenirs to commemorate the papal visit, said they are "heartened and encouraged" by the turnout at their pop-up stores since July.

"All proceeds from the sale will go towards defraying the cost of the visit," said Lilian Kong, an executive director at the Catholic Foundation.

"We wanted to create souvenirs that bring people together, remember the occasion and the man himself," she added.

The 54-year-old also manages the fundraising efforts ahead of the pope's arrival.

"The best sellers are the T-shirts, hats, prayer kits and umbrellas. The portable fans too, since people know that it's going to be very warm during the papal mass at the National Stadium.

"Some of these items are probably in the second or third run, or are already sold out. So we are very heartened by the response."

'A few hundred dollars' on T-shirts

While these souvenirs will likely remain in households long after the pope's visit, why aren't there any featuring his image and likeness?

"We had to respect the guidelines that were given by the Vatican. It's a very interesting challenge for us," said Kong. "That's where we have the 'I love Papa Francesco' on our T-shirts, and it's how we connect to Pope Francis.

"I'm so excited that he's coming to rejuvenate and lighten up the community in Singapore - Catholics and non-Catholics alike. He's very well-respected by many people as a symbol of love and humility.

"And we hope to see an entire stadium of 50,000 people in yellow T-shirts."

Belmont Chia, who was with his wife and son, had spent "a few hundred dollars" on T-shirts for members of his church.

The 56-year-old found the souvenirs meaningful to commemorate the long-awaited occasion.

"His visit here is not just to unite the Catholic faith, but also different religions and beliefs," said Chia.

Pope Francis' itinerary highlights in Singapore:

Wednesday, Sept 11

Arrival at Changi Airport

Thursday, Sept 12

Official welcome at Parliament House, meeting with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

State address at the National University of Singapore's University Cultural Centre

Holy mass at National Stadium

Friday, Sept 13

Private visit to St Theresa's Home

Youth interfaith meeting at Catholic Junior College

Farewell at Changi Airport

ALSO READ: Pope Francis departs Rome for 12-day tour across Southeast Asia

chingshijie@asiaone.com