'I’m just trying to make a living': Ex-footballer Amos Boon bankrupt, reported to police

SINGAPORE - The police are looking into a report alleging that former S.League goalkeeper Amos Boon forged documents in order to get a loan.

Mr Boon, 50, has since filed for bankruptcy with a debt of more than $759,000.

The police report was filed against Mr Boon on Sept 28 alleging that he forged documents to get a company to give him a $300,000 loan.

The report also alleged that Mr Boon owes $226,000 and said he was unable to pay.

The police confirmed that the report was lodged and are looking into the matter.

When contacted, Mr Boon claimed he was unaware of the report.

“I’m not aware of any police reports against me,” the 50-year-old said.

“I’m just a normal guy trying to make a living.”

According to documents seen by The Straits Times, the businessman filed for bankruptcy through his lawyers IRB Law on Oct 12.

The hearing for the application is expected to be on Nov 10.

Mr Boon is a former professional goalkeeper who last played for Woodlands Wellington in the 2011 S-League season.

He used to run an events company and said the Covid-19 pandemic had severely affected business and he had little choice but to shut it down.

“A lot of similar companies unfortunately had to close. I’m really sad that this has happened. But I need to be responsible and do what I need to do, before hopefully rebuilding my life,” he said.

“It’s been quite hard in terms of repaying the loans. (Filing for bankruptcy) is a business thing, and is the best possible way right now.”

Mr Boon began his professional football career in 1996 with Tanjong Pagar United.

He went on to play for Marine Castle United, Home United, Sengkang Punggol, Geylang United, and Woodlands Wellington before retiring in 2011.

He started dabbling in the events industry in the midst of his football career, and was the director of events company Launch Group from 2006.

He said his professional career in football was not enough to pay the bills, and he eventually moved full-time into the events business after retiring.

“Football in Singapore pays peanuts, so when I left I tried to create a career for myself,” he said.

“It was not bad initially, but the events business started going downhill in the last five to six years.”

Mr Boon said his accumulated debt was largely from loans that he had taken from banks for his business.

Business records show that he was struck off as the director of Launch Group in December 2021.

Launch Group has also been struck off the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority’s register.

Mr Boon was also previously involved in nightlife, retail and wholesale businesses.

He said he is now helping out with his family’s business but declined to reveal more details.

He said: “I don’t think I should comment more. I just hope I can close this chapter and hopefully rebound from this somehow.”

