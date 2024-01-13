'I might as well work at McDonalds': Taxi drivers complain about new scheme for $1,800 base monthly salary

[UPDATE 1.04pm]

Responding to queries by AsiaOne, ComfortDelGro shared that the scheme offers a base salary of $1,800 "plus the potential to earn more through performance bonuses and co-sharing of trip incentives".

"For example, a driver working a four-day work week who chooses to drive seven extra days a month could expect a gross monthly salary of $3,000 to $4,000, including CPF contributions.

"Drivers can increase their earnings by renting the taxi at a discounted rate to drive on their off days and keep a percentage of their fares," the ComfortDelGro spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also added that on top of the $50 phone allowance, the scheme also consists coverage of up to $100 in parking costs at the driver's residence.

ComfortDelGro has offered their drivers a new plan - but some cabbies aren't too pleased by it.

The cab company has pushed a new scheme aimed at recruiting drivers to become full-time employees, they announced in an online post last Friday (Jan 5) according to a report by Today on Friday (Jan 12).

Under this limited-time plan that will run through till the end of March, drivers can earn a base monthly salary of $1,800 with bonuses based on daily key performance indicators achieved.

They will also receive employee benefits such as annual leave, medical leave and employee contributions to CPF.

Fuel costs will be borne by the company, and the cabbies will receive an additional $50 phone allowance.

In return, they must drive 11 hours in a four-day work week or nine hours in a five-day work week, Today reported.

The current plan for cabbies requires them to pay seven per cent of fares earned via app- and phone-booked rides to the company as commission and pay for fuel out of their own pocket, The Straits Times reported in December last year.

Speaking with Today, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said that they understand their drivers have individual needs.

"Some value the security of a full-time employment model that provides stability, protection and benefits, while others prioritise flexibility and autonomy," the spokesperson said.

"The (scheme) empowers taxi drivers to choose the option that best aligns with their needs and preferences. This will not only boost driver availability but also address the issue of unmet customer demand for taxis, resulting in shorter wait times for every passenger."

However, some drivers aren't content with this plan.

"Why would I risk my life to drive for eight to 10 hours a day for $1,800?" Taxi driver Chandra told Today.

Driver Raj also told the online publication: "Unless you're new to the industry or a student, unmarried with no commitments, then it may be okay.

"Still, you must ask yourself if S$1,800 is enough for a Singaporean to survive in this current economy. No private-hire driver will want to jump to this scheme."

Andy Kwan, a cabby with Prime Taxi, also told Today: "If this is the case, I might as well work at McDonald's, where I can earn S$2,000 and above and maybe get one or two meals free a day."

While many users online also shared a similar opinion of the new scheme, some also felt it had some merit.

In a discussion about the scheme on Facebook group Professional PHV Drivers Singapore, a user felt that this might help drivers who struggle with the competitiveness of the private-hire driving industry, as it would give drivers a fixed salary with clear targets to achieve.

Another commented: "This might suit those who are retired and will fill up the non-peak hours."

