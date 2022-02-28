'I put the P in empathy': SAJC student's rapping has got internet cheering for her

A student from St. Andrew's Junior College (SAJC) running for student council now has the internet rallying for her — all because of her viral TikTok video.

On Feb 27, the student named Priyanka posted a video of herself rapping and dancing to the beat of Spice Girls' Wannabe, telling fellow schoolmates why they should vote for her.

Reasons include her "oratory skills to voice opinions" and how she "puts the P in empathy", a phrase that has become synonymous with her campaign.

Within a day, Priyanka's video amassed more than 647,300 views and 60,000 likes, with many netizens expressing their support for her.

Some of them also came up with videos showing how they would vote for her even if they were not from the school.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/

Responding to the overwhelming support that she received overnight, Priyanka thanked everyone for their support.

She even urged others to be kind to her fellow candidates, just like a true leader would.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

