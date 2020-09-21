'I really commit suicide now': Stressed out cabby threatens passenger for giving him directions

Allegedly unhappy over being unable to find the way to a destination, a high-strung cabby got into a shouting match with his passenger and threatened to commit suicide.

A video of the dispute was shared on All Singapore Stuff's Facebook page last night (Sept 20) where it has since garnered nearly 500 comments.

It's not known what exactly led to the cabby's outburst, as the three-minute clip began in the middle of his tirade.

Throughout the clip, the cabby can be seen gesticulating frantically, seemingly distraught that the passenger had given him unclear directions.

"Where is 92? Where is 92?" he repeatedly yelled. "Turn right? Turn left? Go straight?"

<Reader's Contribution> Another Filipino vs Sinkie Taxi uncle claims the Filipino lady bully him and he so stress until he wants to commit suicide. But dunno who right and who wrong Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Sunday, September 20, 2020

While the passenger initially tried to point him in the right direction, she slowly lost her patience as the cabby grew more and more hysterical.

He continued: "You don't spoil my day okay? I going to die okay? If I can I really commit suicide now. [sic]"

The cabby also threatened to report her to the police for "bully old man [sic]."

The passenger protested: "If I tell you [which way to go] you are angry. I never bully you [sic]."

As attempts by the other passenger in the taxi to calm the cabby down fell on deaf ears, the pair requested to alight immediately and handed over the cab fare.

Even as they stepped out of the vehicle, the cabby could still be heard calling her a bully.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Comfort Delgro's group chief corporate communications officer, Tammy Tan, said that they were unable to identify the driver based on the video alone.

"We are concerned and are trying to locate him to find out what caused his reaction."

Comfort Delgro would also like to reach out to the passengers in the video to check on their wellbeing, she added.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

rainercheung@asiaone.com