'I regard Raybe as my daughter': Father of driver who died in Tanjong Pagar crash

Taking his friends out for a spin on Feb 13 ended in a fatal crash for Jonathan Long, 29.

Now, his father is holding out hope that Long's girlfriend, who is severely injured after trying to free him from the burning car, will pull through.

Raybe Oh Siew Huey, 26, is fighting for her life in Singapore General Hospital as she sustained burns to 80 per cent of her body from the accident.

She had tried to free Long and his friends from the wreckage after the white BMW M4 coupe crashed into a shophouse along Tanjong Pagar Road and burst into flames that morning, The Straits Times reported.

But the blaze, coupled with the car's two doors, made it difficult for the five men to escape. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

While grieving his son's death, Long's father told Shin Min Daily News: "I regard Raybe as my daughter, I hope she will pull through." The 62-year-old added that he will take care of her in the days ahead.

According to him, Oh dated his son for several years and she got along well with his family. The couple also had plans to purchase a house together before tragedy struck.

When Shin Min reporters visited Long's home, his family was waiting for word from the authorities regarding the collection of his remains.

Long's mother shared that she's having a hard time coming to terms with her son's sudden death but declined to say more about the accident.

The police said that the car was believed to be speeding prior to the crash.

ALSO READ: Tanjong Pagar roads to be reviewed by Traffic Police after fatal car crash

lamminlee@asiaone.com