'I respect his decision': Presidential hopeful George Goh on potential new candidate

Although George Goh might face more competition in the upcoming presidential election, the 63-year-old businessman chose to reserve his comments until confirmation of the person's candidacy.

Goh was speaking to the media during a visit to Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre on Sunday (July 16), where he was asked for his thoughts on former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, who said on Saturday that he's "deliberating" throwing his hat into the ring.

"There's speculation — I think at this point it's quite difficult to comment because he has not made any decision at this point, and I respect his decision," said Goh, chairman of Ossia International Limited.

He reiterated some points he had made on presidential candidates in a recent interview with Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Assistant Professor Walid Jumblatt Abdullah.

"One, the candidate must be non-partisan — basically not involved with any political party. Two, I highlighted that the candidate should also not be involved in any grassroots activity or [hold] any advisor role," he said.

Goh added that the candidate should not hold any appointment in a government-linked corporation, or have any "sovereign funds" involved in their organisation.

"Once you have a sovereign fund involved in your organisation, it's difficult to be independent."

During his visit to the market on Sunday afternoon with his wife Lysa Sumali, Goh spoke with several stallholders, who welcomed his presence with warm smiles and handshakes.

Ong Tiong Chew, who owns a vegetable stall at the market, told AsiaOne about his interaction with the president hopeful.

"He's very friendly," the 60-year-old said.

