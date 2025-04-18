'I say sorry already': Man bleeding after Hougang Green fight attempts to escape

Two men were arrested following a fight at Hougang Green Shopping Mall on April 9.

A video of the incident shows one man appearing to be the aggressor while the other tries to make his escape.

Posted on the Facebook page Singapore News on Wednesday (April 16), the clip shows the two men tussling on the ground of an open air food court.

One of the men, in a white polo shirt, repeatedly proclaims: "I say sorry already, bro."

The man, who appears to have cuts on his face and blood in his mouth, falls over but manages to back away, using a plastic chair as a barrier.

He also tells the other man, dressed in an orange t-shirt, to "go away" repeatedly, but the latter tackles him and they both fall over again.

The former gets up again and walks towards the food stalls while the other man continues to follow him.

The man in the orange t-shirt can then be seen pushing the other man up against a half-wall, and another man approaches the pair to physically break up the brawl.

Netizens were alarmed, with one commenting: "Where are the police or security officers to stop this big bully?"

Others questioned the man taking the video, and others sitting around the food court, for not trying to break up the fight sooner.

However, a netizen wrote: "Don't act hero" as the aggressor could have potentially had a weapon.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 12.15pm.

"Two men, aged 45 and 55, were arrested for affray," they added.

"The 45-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital. The 55-year-old man suffered injuries but refused conveyance."

Police investigations are ongoing.

