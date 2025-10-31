'I see it as my responsibility': Meet this Australian serving Singapore at Exercise Wallaby 2025

SHOALWATER BAY, Australia — While out and about in her uniform, Stephanie Krishnan tends to draw attention, especially when she begins speaking.

Contrary to her distinct Australian accent, this 52-year-old has been living in Singapore for nearly 30 years.

And she is also an Auxillary Security Trooper with the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps (SAFVC) where for the past two weeks, she has been carrying out sentry duties at Camp Tilpal in Shoalwater Bay, Australia as part of Exercise Wallaby 2025.

The Singapore Permanent Resident and Australian citizen told media at the camp on Wednesday (Oct 28) that she wanted to give back to Singapore by being part of the service.

"So when I saw the ad in 2015, I signed up. And by the time I went through all the interviews in 2017, I was a SAFVC member," she added.

She continued that while here, she encountered locals who would do a double take upon hearing her speak.

"They do find interesting ways to ask me what an Australian is doing in a Singapore uniform," she said.

"And I do explain that I am an immigrant to Singapore and that, you know, I do see it as my responsibility to be part of [its] defence."

Stephanie — whose husband and two children are Singaporean — said that while her family had mixed reactions to her enlistment, they were supportive.

“My daughter thinks I’m a little crazy but my son has been really supportive,” she said, adding that she often goes to the SAF eMart with him.

When asked how it feels to be back in Australia while serving Singapore, Stephanie said: "It feels great. I would consider myself to have two homes, both Singapore and Australia."

"Coming back... serving Singapore as part of the SAF has been really enriching. I can support the troops in what they're doing here while, at the same time, enjoying some of the views and the homeland that I actually love."

Although she’s glad to be back in Australia, Stephanie expressed that she misses some things about Singapore.

“Laksa for sure! I do like a good Indian veg [meal] too,” she said.

First time SAFVC in Exercise Wallaby

This is the first time the SAFVC has participated in Singapore's largest overseas military exercise.

Members of the volunteer corps are part of the exercise's Forward Support Group which provides medical, logistical, maintenance, and transportation support to training units.

The FSG also ensures that training resources are well-managed while remaining operational and that training is conducted safely.

A total of 22 SAFVC volunteers participated in Exercise Wallaby this year, with eight of them coming in at Phase 3.

This year marks 35 years since the inauguration of Exercise Wallaby in 1990, which has been held annually by SAF since.

Exercise Wallaby 2025 involves over 5,000 personnel and more than 500 platforms from the Singapore Army, the RSAF and the Digital and Intelligence Service.

