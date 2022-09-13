'I see you all working so hard': Delivery rider leaves $600 tip for staff at Thai food stall

A generous $600 tip with an accompanying note praising the staff's good service.

What made the act of appreciation even more extraordinary is that the tip was left, not by some well heeled customer at a fancy restaurant, but by a food delivery rider at a food court stall.

You read that right.

The unusual event happened on Sunday (Sept 11) at a Thai Dynasty outlet located at Yew Tee Square, Shin Min Daily News reported.

When contacted by reporters, Thai Dynasty's 36-year-old director, Jason Pay, shared that the GrabFood rider, Jesse, was a familiar face to staff at the stall.

"But they never thought he'd be so generous and leave such a big tip," said Pay.

In his note, Jesse identified himself as a GrabFood rider as well as a customer, sharing that he was impressed with the Thai eatery's food and tea.

Noting how he'd witnessed the staff at the stall working hard, he wrote: "You know, every day when I working I see you all working so hard makes me feel sorry for all of you [sic]."

Jesse also shared that he would order food from Thai Dynasty whenever he's "having a bad day", because the food "makes me happy again".

"Therefore, I want to thank you all for the good food and I want to help you all. Here inside is $600, for all of you. Share it among yourselves and I hope this helps all of you."

Pay told the Chinese evening daily that amid the busy service, staff at the stall were initially unaware of the big tip left behind by Jesse that day.

And even immediately after the discovery, the employees had no way to contact him.

Thankfully, however, Jesse returned hours later at around 5pm to pick up another order, said Pay, who expressed his gratitude to the rider.

The cash, however, was returned.

"Employees are entitled to keep the tips for their good service, but they chose to return it, which I'm gratified by," said Pay, who operates several Thai Dynasty outlets across Singapore and runs other dining concepts.

As a reward for his staff, Pay shared that he bought two large pizzas and other dishes for their lunch the following day.

Food delivery riders whom Shin Min Daily News spoke to shared that while there is a "tipping culture" between riders and eatery staff, the maximum amount is usually about $50.

One 58-year-old delivery rider surnamed Huang said that restaurant employees who work fast and have a good attitude allow riders' jobs to run more efficiently.

"I believe the rider must be very grateful to staff at the eatery, hence the generosity," said Huang.

Another rider whom the Chinese evening daily spoke to agreed that it's unusual to give such a large amount as tip.

He added that the culture of tipping is predicated upon the good relationship established between the rider and restaurant staff, as riders would often do regular pickups from popular food stalls and eateries in the area.

candicecai@asiaone.com