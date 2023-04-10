'I should have been a better mother': Woman on raising son in prison after caught using drugs while pregnant

SINGAPORE — Her son is now 20, just two years older than when Ms Hannah Chun was pregnant with him and sent to jail for abusing ketamine.

Ms Chun, now 38 and a mother of four children, was arrested during an anti-drug operation in 2003.

She found out she was pregnant while waiting for her case to be heard before the courts, and stopped taking drugs out of fear it would affect her unborn child.

"I was already jailed once, when I was 17. But I was addicted to ketamine, and went back to jail a year later.

"When I was sentenced the second time, I was five months' pregnant."

She was sentenced to two years in jail.

In prison, she attended monthly check-ups, which were increased to weekly during the last month of her pregnancy.

When she reached full term, she was warded at KK Women's and Children's Hospital, where she gave birth to her son. Fortunately, he was healthy.

"I went through labour like any other person. The only difference was that I had my ankle cuffed to the bed and two prison wardens monitoring me," she recalled.

Two days later, Ms Chun returned to prison with her son. She and her baby shared a cell with another mother and her baby.

"I essentially raised my baby from that cell. He had a small mattress to sleep on, while I slept on a straw mat. I bathed him with tap water, which was sometimes cold.

"This was how all the other prisoners used to clean themselves," she said.

"Even though I understood that I was in prison for a reason, raising my baby from behind bars made me realise that I should have been a better mother for my son. I didn't want him to follow in my footsteps."

When Ms Chun's son was a month old, he began to suffer severe rashes on his skin.

"There was no proper care for the baby, so I let my sister take care of him while I served my time," she said. "It was tough, but the right decision to make."

Her sister was 22 years old at the time, and visited Ms Chun twice a month with the baby for the rest of her jail term.

"Having to give up my baby was a turning point for me. I told myself it would be the last time I would be behind bars. I had to make my life right for him," she said.

Ms Chun, who has two other boys, aged 11 and eight, and a four-year-old daughter, now volunteers at non-profit organisations to speak to women who are struggling with drug addiction.

She is concerned about mothers who abuse drugs, adding: "I know many mothers who take drugs are trying hard to quit, but when addiction is involved, it is easier said than done."

Ms Chun, a housewife, said she relapsed in 2007, two years after being released from prison.

But she was determined to give up drugs after seeing her son, then three years old, mimicking her behaviour of smoking cigarettes.

She finally managed to kick the habit in 2009.

"I hope these mothers realise that they need to seek help early, and if they are separated from their children for a while, it is only for the best."

Ms Chun said she is heartened that there are more programmes now to support women who have children and are going through struggles with addiction.

"I am looking into spending the next part of my life creating a safe place for such women to rebuild their lives and be able to fulfil their roles as mothers.

"It may not necessarily be a programme, but a safe space where they can seek refuge, so these mothers can ultimately be present for their children," she said.

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said it "recognises that a stable family is a key factor in enabling successful rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders".

It works with community partners which specialise in working with inmates' families and children to provide programmes and services for them.

These programmes include the Initiative for Incarcerated Mothers and Affected Children by the Singapore After-Care Association.

SPS said: "It provides an avenue for the mothers to relay concerns about their children while its personnel looks into the safety of the child and assesses caregiving arrangements through home visits."

There is also the Salvation Army's Prison Support Services — Kids In Play. The programme aims to strengthen the relationship between offenders and their children.

A spokesman for the SPS said two family bonding sessions are conducted in various institutions each year, during the June and December school holidays, for those affected to spend more time together.

He added that inmates, including incarcerated mothers, are allowed visitations with their families twice a month.

Additionally, inmates can also connect with them through e-letters, and those with good behaviour can accumulate incentive points that can be exchanged for additional visits for more time with loved ones.

Many halfway homes for former drug users in Singapore cater to men. An exception is The Turning Point, which in 2022 assisted 25 women through its programmes.

Ms Christina Arumugam, executive director of the non-profit charitable organisation, said that nearly 95 per cent of these women are mothers. All were drug users.

"We typically do not accommodate pregnant women, and any pregnant residents will be referred to alternative arrangements.

"In the coming year, we are exploring additional approaches to enhance the support we offer these mothers and their families as part of our ongoing efforts to make a meaningful difference in their lives," said Ms Arumugam, who added that The Turning Point assisted 34 women in 2021.

To support these women, the charity provides counselling, and works on strengthening family support. It also educates the women on parenting skills and child development.

"We firmly believe in the importance of family and strive to keep our residents connected with their loved ones, especially their children, through family visits held every fortnight," said Ms Arumugam.

She said many of the women are seeking assistance in areas such as education and employment, which are crucial in empowering them as they reintegrate into society.

"We are actively seeking funding support or partners who can provide training and employment opportunities to equip our residents with the necessary skills and experience," Ms Arumugam added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.