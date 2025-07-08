'I spend whole day teaching him': Differently abled son learns to cook char kway teow as hawker parents battle serious health issues

When serious health issues rendered them unable to cook, a hawker couple taught their special needs son how to fry up plates of char kway teow at their stall in Ang Mo Kio.

In an interview with food portal BestFoody, the mother revealed that her husband has cancer and has hence semi-retired because of his health.

He was the main chef of Bendemeer Fresh Cockles Fried Kway Teow at 409 AMK Market & Food Centre.

She said that her husband had taught her and their son how to dish up a good plate of char kway teow, but she cannot cook anymore after suffering a stroke.

"After I got a stroke, my hand has no strength," she said. "But my son knows how to fry kway teow — if he didn't know how, we would have to close because my husband is sick and can't cook."

Born with special needs, their son did not finish school and cannot read, and was also exempted from National Service, the mother told BestFoody.

Once, a customer even scolded her son for supposedly giving side glances. The mother had to explain that her son was not staring, and that it was the way he looks around.

Teaching her son the trade took tough love and time.

"I spend the whole day teaching him what to do but he always forgets, that's his nature... but he's much better now," she said, adding that he communicates more with others.

"Initially, the taste was not good, but he slowly improved and now, customers say it's okay and almost the same as what my husband fried," the woman recalled.

"Sometimes he (the son) says he wants to rest but I say no. You say you're tired but so are mum and dad... You have to be independent, mum is still worried and you have to learn it yourself."

"I hope customers can return and try; my son now has about 60 per cent to 70 per cent of my culinary skill. Give some encouragement to young people," the father said in the video.

"If I recover, I'll take over and keep going."

