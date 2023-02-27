'I suffered great pain': Man blames 'slippery' paint after breaking kneecap in fall along common corridor

The first time Low Boon Chuen slipped and fell along the common corridor at Block 1 Pine Close, all he sustained were some bruises.

But when he fell again in the same area on Feb 3, the man had to be taken to the hospital.

Low shared more about his harrowing experience in a Facebook post on Feb 24.

According to him, his right knee was hurt and he was "unable to stand up or sit after" the fall.

At the hospital, doctors performed surgery to repair his kneecap which had "broken into pieces".

The surgery, medical appointments and physiotherapy sessions have cost him thousands of dollars, he said.

"I have suffered great pain and likely, this injury will affect me for a very long time," Low wrote, adding that he was given nearly 60 days of hospitalisation leave till April 4.

The man made a guess at why he fell at the same area, suggesting that the floor was slippery because it was coated with epoxy paint. It was "even more slippery" during rainy days, he said.

Hoping that others wouldn't slip and fall like he did, Low contacted Marine Parade Town Council, Housing Development Board and his Member of Parliament (MP) on Feb 4 and Feb 19.

His MP told him that town council will follow up with him on the matter.

According to Low, he received a reply from the town council on Feb 24, informing him that they were reviewing feasible options to improve the flooring and the works could be expected to be carried out within the next two months or earlier.

Only slip and fall incident reported: Marine Parade Town Council

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from Marine Parade Town Council said this is the "only slip and fall incident that was alerted to the town council at Blk 1 Pine Close".

"We have since reached out to the resident. We are sorry to hear about this incident and hope the resident is recovering well."

To minimise the risk of future slip and fall accidents in the common areas, a non-slip material is used for the flooring in the estate.

After learning about this incident, the town council has been reviewing feasible options to improve the flooring and has arranged to carry out improvement works to the flooring in this area, the spokesperson added.

