'I take the dare': Man drowns after swimming in Singapore River during 7th month

He took up a challenge from a stranger and lost his life while doing so.

Raysan Ace attempted to swim across the Singapore River on Aug 27 after he allegedly received an online dare from Facebook group Chiongsters SG.

“We dare you swim Boat Quay river and back [sic] at 2.30am before the seventh month finish Sept 6,” the expletive-laden message read.

The 45-year-old man, whose real name is Kathirasan, did so and ended up drowning.

In a Facebook Live video, which has since been removed, Kathirasan was seen taking off his shirt before introducing himself.

“Hi, this is Raysan Ace and I am doing the 2.30am swim across and back Boat Quay river during the Chinese ghost seventh month.

"Please do not try this if you are not an expert swimmer, I am not,” he said.

Those words turned out to be Kathirasan's last before he headed down to the river for his swim.

About four minutes in, he disappeared from view, but the camera continued recording for another 30 minutes or so.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Paranormal EncounterSG

A day later, Kathirasan's body was retrieved from the river.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they received a call for water rescue assistance at the Singapore River, near 20A Circular Road, at about 11.45 pm.

Upon their arrival, there was no sign of Kathirasan.

SCDF deployed divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) to perform an underwater search, as well as an underwater remotely operated vehicle to aid search efforts.

The divers subsequently retrieved a body roughly 60 metres from shore at a depth of about three metres.

Kathirasan was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police said that they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations, and added investigations are ongoing.

Man with a penchant for paranormal challenges

Five days before his death, Kathirasan shared on Facebook the alleged dare he had received.

"I take the dare! It's on! I know who you all are. I will find you all after I finish it!" he wrote.

Many netizens commented on the post, urging him not to do so. But it appears that their advice fell on deaf ears.

Facebook/Raysan Ace

Facebook/Raysan Ace

Prior to this challenge, Kathirasan had taken on several others that had links to the paranormal in Singapore.

Just a fortnight ago, he took up a challenge to stay the night alone in a forested and supposedly haunted area near the Old Turf Club.

Update! Firstly I would like to thank Paranormal Encounters Sg, primarily Bro MC Zee for recommending the place for my ... Posted by Raysan Ace on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

The man allegedly had run-ins with the supernatural at his rental unit along Spooner Road, which he shared in an interview with Supernatural Confessions in April.

ALSO READ: 2 friends found dead in Singapore River rescue tragedy

amierul@asiaone.com