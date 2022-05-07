'I thought it was a f***ing ghost': Woman warns netizens of strange boy asking for piggyback late at night

Since young, many of us have been taught stranger danger and how we should avoid talking to or taking requests from people we don't know.

One woman in Singapore, who goes by the name Xuan Lai on TikTok, recently had to heed that advice when an unknown boy suddenly approached her at the void deck late at night requesting a piggyback ride.

To warn others, she documented the incident on her TikTok page yesterday (May 6). At the time of writing, the post has over 330,000 views and 583 comments.

♬ original sound - X🖤 @xuanlai Yes I already filed a police report bc this is not an isolated incident. Please let me know if any of you has experienced the same thing. #sg

In the video, Xuan Lai shared that while she was walking home one night, a "scrawny" child who looked like he was in primary school popped out from behind a pillar at the void deck, tapped her on the shoulder and said: "Can you help me? Can I climb on your back?"

"I thought it was a f***ing ghost by the way," Xuan Lai added mid-storytelling.

When she asked for a reason, the boy told her that his leg was "in pain".

She then prompted him to indicate which part of his leg was injured and he showed her his upper thigh.

However, Xuan Lai, who happens to be a nursing student, noticed that the boy had no visible injuries such as broken skin, cuts, bruises, fractures or swelling.

She also noted that the boy was walking normally and not limping.

While she suspected something was amiss, she still considered alternative ways to help the boy.

She offered to "princess carry" him instead, and also assist by his side to the block he wanted to go to.

However, he insisted that she should piggyback him. She added the boy looked very scared.

"Ain't no way I'm going to piggyback some random kid I've never met before. What if he f***ing strangles me? What if he slits my throat? Like, I have no idea," she lamented.

Finally, Xuan Lai told the boy that if he really wanted help, he could wait for her to go home and get her father to assist them. However, the boy rejected the offer and "walked away on his own".

It appears her experience is not an isolated one either. In the comments section of her TikTok post, she added that both her friend and her sister's friend had also encountered something similar.

In the case of her sister's friend, a grown man had stood nearby observing them while pretending to use his phone. When she refused to help, both the man and the child "disappeared at the same time".

In a separate comment, Xuan Lai said the various incidents happened in three locations — Tampines, Boon Lay and Lakeside.

In a second TikTok post, she responded to a comment requesting an update on the story.

She didn't think it was a social experiment, dare or prank, despite her initially thinking it was so.

Emphasising that she wasn't the only one who have experienced this, Xuan Lai said there was a possibility the child might be a "bait for something".

"What if someone had taken that bait and then got, I don't know, kidnapped?" she elaborated.

She added she has made a police report regarding the incident. AsiaOne has reached out to her for more information.

