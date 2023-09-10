'I thought my life was going to be over': Air China plane lands safely in Changi Airport after engine catches fire

SINGAPORE - An Air China flight from Chengdu, in Sichuan province, made an emergency landing in Singapore on Sunday afternoon after its left engine caught fire.

The CA403 flight “encountered smoke” in its forward cargo hold and lavatory on its way to Changi Airport, according to a Facebook post by the airport.

The plane, which flew from Tianfu International Airport at 11.05am, landed at Changi’s Runway 3 at around 4.15pm, with all passengers and crew members evacuated safely.

The fire in the left engine has since been put out.

In one video posted on social media, smoke can be seen engulfing the economy cabin while an air stewardess is heard giving instructions to the passengers on their next steps.

Passengers appear to be calm, as they bend their bodies forward.

In another video, passengers are seen sliding down an emergency slide, coughing and running away from the plane.

In the same video, a Singapore Civil Defence Force fire engine can be seen arriving on scene.

[embed]https://twitter.com/ChinaAvReview/status/1700802868088041547[/embed]

One passenger commented on social media that the fire occurred during its descent and it went on for about 40 minutes.

“Everyone was covering their nose and mouth with a wet towel while struggling to breathe,” she said.

“At that moment, I started having flashbacks about the past and I thought my life was going to be over. But thankfully, the plane did an emergency landing and we were able to escape alive eventually.”

Air China and Changi Airport Group are providing assistance to the passengers and crew.

The runway will be temporarily closed, and flight operations may be affected.

Passengers should check the Changi Airport website or app for the latest information on their flights.

More to follow.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.