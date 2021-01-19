I turned my job-loss crisis into an opportunity

I was only in my early 30s when a career in journalism that I had dedicated a good decade of my youth came to an immensely abrupt halt during a round of corporate right-sizing.

Looking back three years on, it was a painful episode, as I packed up more than a decade of memories in a profession I had loved - being able to make a positive difference in people's lives through the stories I wrote.

Despite feeling hurt, sad and unappreciated, I appeared strong for my three young children, then aged between one and six, who were oblivious to what had happened.

Tough as it was for me to go through it, it was equally painful for my former colleagues to watch it unfold in front of their eyes. They tried to help in whatever way they could - something I was very touched and grateful for.

A thousand questions went through my mind then - the most pressing was how to raise three young children and fulfil financial commitments with depleting savings.

The fear was immense and the worry was overbearing.

It was easy to entertain depressing thoughts then - the sudden major change in circumstances for a breastfeeding mum like me could be a recipe for post-natal blues.

Being 30kg overweight after giving birth to three kids was also a big blow to my self-confidence.

But the desire to survive was what kept me going.

I allowed myself one day to brood over what had happened. I couldn't help feeling that I had shelter one day and was homeless the next.

I felt as though I went through the five stages of grief - the denial (Why me?), the anger (It is not fair!), the bargaining (I could do better!), the depression (Am I not good enough?) and finally, the acceptance of what had happened.

That day, I told myself that I would make this event the best thing that has happened to me.

The next day, I picked myself up, dusted off feelings of self-pity and put on my survival mode.

A career coach from E2i advised that I keep active and not just stay at home. Indeed, I took massive action and began my intensive job search.

I trawled through job portals and sent out numerous resumes. I attended career consultation sessions, workshops and seminars where knowledge I had gleaned helped me in my job search.

PHOTO: Chai Hung Yin

I sussed out job openings forwarded by my former colleagues, who had been tremendously kind to reach out to their network of contacts. I also got in touch with my own network of contacts and caught up with some over coffee.

It was through networking sessions where I learnt that some job opportunities are not advertised on job portals, as some companies may prefer direct referrals through word-of-mouth.

Realising how important networking is, I also squeezed in networking sessions at night after a long day of sending out resumes, attending interviews and written tests.

At the same time, I was also taking on freelance assignments to tide through the income drought.

On top of that, I still kept up my mummy duties (we do not have a helper) and I often had to rush home to prepare dinner by the time the children came home from the childcare in the evening.

I was busier than before and looking for a job was indeed a full-time job!

A headhunter in private practice even helpfully pointed out areas I could improve on, from head to toe, grooming pointers which I acted on immediately. She shared that it helps to look and dress to suit the roles I was applying for.

All that effort finally paid off when I was offered a job as an investor relations and communications professional in the real estate industry, where finance and real-estate related knowledge as well as project management and communication skills are essential.

I couldn't be more grateful that I was given this opportunity even though my experience was in a different industry. The fact that someone was willing to take a chance on me meant a lot to me.

I took the initiative to upskill by self-learning pertinent topics, attending courses and picking up relevant skills on the job. There was an initial steep learning curve and it wasn't easy, but it is possible.

As I reflect on this eventful chapter in my life, I realised that the retrenchment and arduous job search three years ago were indeed blessings in disguise for me. Otherwise, I would not have embarked on my current journey, explored the possibilities out there and broadened my horizon.

That turn of events has also transformed me into a better and more confident person. I was glad I responded positively by not dwelling too much into self-pity which could have led to depression.

Instead, I wrestled back the control of my life and took the opportunity in times of crisis to sharpen my skills and begin again on a clean slate.

I have since picked up a plethora of new technical and soft skills, learnt new things and deepened my knowledge in investments. The skillsets accumulated thus far are more applicable in a wider range of industries in the marketplace too, making me more versatile and adaptable to changing times.

Health-wise, I have also successfully lost 20kg since (and counting) towards my ideal body weight and, as a result, I have become fitter and healthier - a definite confidence booster.

I am grateful for the events that have taken place and I am truly thankful for the people who have supported, guided and encouraged me through the thick and thin. You know who you are. Who you are made a difference to me.

In the current Covid-19 pandemic, my heart goes out to those who are affected. I know it must be tough. I hope that by sharing my story, it could bring hope to those affected out there - as long as we do not give up, there is always hope.

I read that there are various schemes and initiatives to help those affected, so do reach out for support to tide you through the rough patch. There is always sunshine after the storm. Tough times don't last, but tough people do. Hang in there and trudge on.

No matter what happens, there is always something that is within our control - we can choose how we respond to the event. And how we respond determines our outcome.

Life is 10 per cent of what happens to us and 90 per cent of how we react to it. I believe everything happens for a reason - we may not know the reason now, but in time, we would be able to understand why.

Crisis happens. We stumble sometimes. But it is okay. What matters more is we can always choose to pick ourselves up every time we fall, and emerge stronger.

The writer now works in the real estate industry.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Gov.sg. For more information on jobs and assistance schemes, visit jobsgohere.gov.sg. Get connected with volunteer Career Advisors from various professional communities who will draw from their respective industry experience to provide specific career advice, at go.gov.sg/vcai.