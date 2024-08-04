'I want to be arrested please': Netizens simp over female officer in police's latest TikTok video

Netizens are going gaga over the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) take on the viral TikTok outfit change trend.

The video uploaded on Friday (Aug 2), features a female police officer modeling four SPF uniforms dancing to a song that TikTokers, including Olympics athletes, use to show off their attires.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@singaporepoliceforce/video/7398486308055715079?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7399090866214323[/embed]

Captioned "Different uniforms, same mission: safeguarding you everyday", the video starts with the officer in a black oversized shirt and sneakers. She then changes into different SPF uniforms as she dances along to the beat of the song.

The first uniform features the familiar SPF navy blue uniform, followed by a white polo top often seen worn by officers on patrol.

She is then shown wearing black slacks, a long white collared shirt, and a police vest, complete with a neatly tied updo for a more formal look.

Her final outfit resembles the uniform worn by officers from the Emergency Response Team.

Garnering over 100,000 views in just one day, the viral video has netizens simping over the officer in the comment section with one saying: "Are you sure she's not a thief… coz she just stole my heart."

Many complimented the female officer's appearance with some joking about how they wish to be arrested by the female officer.

ALSO READ: Hot bods, thorny issue: Netizens drool over shirtless durian sellers in Malaysia, but health ministry raises hygiene concerns

crystal.tan@asiaone.com