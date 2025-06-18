'I want to leave behind something to contribute to the younger generation': Project Citizens initiative commemorates founding generation

He was only seven years old when racial riots broke out in Singapore in 1964, but the memories of those dark, scary times remain vivid in his mind more than 60 years on.

"I felt insecure all the time," Dennis Tan, 68, told AsiaOne, as he recalled his formative years and the fear that gripped his neighbourhood during the turbulent period.

Tan, a retiree, is a participant in the Senior Engagement Programme organised by the Founders' Memorial to mark Singapore's 60th year of independence.

The programme, which is part of the Project Citizens – The First Million initiative, collects stories from Singapore's founding generation of citizens which bring to life the values they exemplified during the nation-building years.

Tan, who's married with no children, was keen to contribute his stories as a legacy for the younger generation.

"I want to leave behind something to contribute to the younger generation, and it's good to hear it first-hand," he told AsiaOne.

He said he was too young to understand the gravity of the riots but recalled "rumours" of mistrust between the Chinese and Malays which led to an islandwide curfew being imposed.

"Rumours [spread] like wildfire," he said, adding that "everybody seemed to be talking about it (the unrest)."

One memory stood out for Tan — he saw his mother carrying iron pipes to their kampung's communal bathroom as a precautionary measure, in case violence broke out.

"I will fight to my death to defend my family," he remembered her telling a neighbour, a moment which further deepened his respect for his mother.

Known for being "gentle and soft on the outside", he was shocked to see the "tough side of her" emerge to protect her loved ones.

He labelled the experience of living through the riots as "very unpleasant", saying that the harmony Singapore currently enjoys is the "fabric of society" and "cannot be taken for granted".

'Priceless insights into Singapore's early years'

Tan's story is among over 200 accounts from Singapore's earliest citizens collected for the Senior Engagement Programme.

Some of these stories may be included in the 26 Project Citizens – The First Million pop-ups organised by the Founders' Memorial, to be held at community hubs and libraries.

The pop-ups feature stories of Singapore’s founding generation, dioramas depicting scenes of early life in Singapore, and interactive zones where visitors can leave messages for the founding generation.

One pop-up is currently being held at Woodlands Regional Library, which will be open till Aug 5.

In attendance at an official event held at the library on Wednesday (June 18) afternoon was Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, David Neo.

He delivered the opening remarks as Guest-of-Honour, thanking participants and volunteers for honouring the contributions of Singapore's founding generation.

Neo also said that there is much to learn from the founding generation's "resilience, hard work and determination" as Singapore forges ahead in its 60th year of independence.

"Their stories offer us priceless insights into Singapore's early years — when questions of citizenship, economic survival and multicultural harmony hung in the balance," he said.

At the same time, he expressed hope that the stories presented will serve as conversation starters about what citizenship means to Singaporeans and spark deeper reflection on how Singaporeans can build a better future for generations to come.

He concluded with a quote by S Rajaratnam, one of Singapore's founding leaders: "Being a Singaporean is not a matter of ancestry, but a choice of conviction."

Paying tribute to the founding generation

Project Citizens — The First Million was first launched in April as part of SG60 and pays tribute to independent Singapore's founding generation.

The year-long project focuses on the one million people who registered as Singapore's first citizens shortly after it gained independence in 1965, drawing on their experiences during Singapore's early years.

Project Citizens comprises three initiatives: the Senior Engagement Programme, Project Citizens pop-ups, and Not Mere Spectators: The Makings of Multicultural Singapore.

"More than 200 members of Singapore's founding generation have stepped forward with their stories through the Senior Engagement Programme so far," said Wai Chung Tai, Senior Assistant Director, Partnerships & Programmes, Founders' Memorial.

In partnership with organisations such as Agency for Integrated Care, People’s Association and National Library Board, the programme has engaged seniors like Tan to collect personal memories like unrest in Singapore, learning a second language in school, and picking up new skills at work.

Not Mere Spectators: The Makings of Multicultural Singapore will be an art and interactive media exhibition at the National Gallery starting in October.

As a culmination to Project Citizens' efforts, it explores multiculturalism and how it has impacted Singapore's history, while also inspiring visitors to reflect on how they can actively shape Singapore's future.

The stories collected through Project Citizens will shape the content at Founders' Memorial. This includes a display where selected stories will be featured when it opens in end 2028 at Bay East Garden.

"We hope their stories will inspire present and future generations to continue their footsteps and commit and contribute to Singapore's story. Through continued public engagement from day one, we are building a Memorial that reflects our shared experiences and aspirations, forging a shared identity as we bring Singapore forward," said Lee Tzu Yang, co-chair of the Founders' Memorial Committee.

