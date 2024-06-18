'I want people to see me and slow down': Man drives 'polite car' resembling police vehicle

SINGAPORE — From a distance, the multipurpose vehicle is easily mistaken for a police patrol vehicle or ambulance but on closer inspection, the words on the minivan say polite, not police.

Scan the QR code wrought large on the walls of the MPV, and you are whisked away to the website of an ice cream shop.

The MPV caught the eye of motorists, who have put up photos of the "Polite Car" on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on June 15.

Netizens were divided in their views, with some in the comments section suggesting it was a good idea, while others said it was "intentionally misleading", because it looked like a police car.

Speaking to The Straits Times, the owner of the vehicle, businessman Goh Yong Wei, 32, said since he decorated his Toyota Alphard with the decal in May, other motorists have been slowing down to give way to him on the roads.

He said: "As a driver and motorbike rider in Singapore, I find that the driving culture here is not gracious, especially during peak hours.

"I want to be noticed, I want the attention, I want people to see me and slow down to avoid a collision."

Goh said this is not the first time he has decorated his vehicle with a decal. He previously owned a motorbike that sported white fairings — a protective shell placed over the frame of a motorcycle that also aids with aerodynamics — with blue and red stripes.

Goh said he was involved in more than 10 car and bike accidents in the past four years, and he added these decals to help him prevent another accident.

He said: "I feel safer, and find it easier to drive around now. A lot of people in their cars giggle and show me a thumbs up. It makes for a very positive driving experience for me."

Including a QR scan code label, he added, was done in the hope of directing people to his ice cream shop's website, and he records about 20 scans daily.

The Land Transport Authority, according to information found on its website, said it does not object to sticker advertisements or decals being displayed on vehicles — as long as they meet a list of requirements. These include graphics and words that are in no way pornographic, obscene, vulgar, nor should they be seditious or offensive to any religion.

In response to queries, the police said a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.