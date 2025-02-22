'I want them to know I haven't stopped studying': Inmate and mum of 2 takes A-levels to inspire her kids

Unlike most students who anxiously waited to collect their A-level results on Feb 21, Ida (not her name) had motivations beyond just applying for higher education.

She hoped to inspire her two children, whom she sees only occasionally, to work hard and not give up on their dreams.

Ida, who went to prison in 2015, is serving a 25-year sentence for drug trafficking.

“I want (my children) to know that even though I’m coming to 40 years old, and I have white hair, education is important, and I haven’t stopped studying,” the 38-year-old said in an interview with The Straits Times. “If I can do it, then they can do it too.”

Ida, who has a 13-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son, was one of 13 students who took the A-level exams in Prison School in 2024.

Each year, more than 300 inmates further their education in the Prison School, which is located inside Institution Tanah Merah 1 (formerly known as Tanah Merah Prison). It runs academic classes of various levels, including General Education (GE) courses, Normal Academic (NA), Ordinary (O) and Advanced (A) Levels.

While she scored A for her mother tongue and E for her General Paper and principles of accounting, she was unable to pass her business and mathematics examinations. Still, Ida said she is not disheartened by her grades, and is considering retaking the exams in 2027 after taking a year’s break from studying.

“I’ll start studying earlier, be more consistent and do better next time,” she said. “Education is a lifelong process. I won’t give up.”

Ida said she first got involved with drugs in 2010 when she fell into bad company soon after losing her job as a dental assistant. One thing led to another and soon she was trafficking in drugs.

When she was convicted of trafficking in 2015, she was heavily pregnant with her son while her daughter was just four years old. Her husband was also arrested on similar charges. She recalls being shocked and stressed when she heard the sentence. She said: “My daughter was also very sad and lost. She was crying for me a lot during that period.”

Ida continues to maintain her relationship with her children while in prison. Her daughter, who is in a youth home, visits and exchanges letters with her monthly. Her son, who is being cared for by relatives, calls and occasionally visits her.

She said: “It makes me feel relieved that I can continue to encourage and support them (from prison).”

“I want to be able to build back my trust and bond with my children when I’m released. I want to be an understanding and encouraging mother, and live with and cook for them.”

Ida first joined Prison School in 2021 to retake her N-levels, which she took, and barely passed, in 2003. It was her highest qualification prior to joining Prison School.

“I didn’t take my studies seriously when I first did my N-levels, so I joined Prison School in order to upgrade myself and pursue a good job,” she said.

Ida’s schedule at Prison School consisted of classes from Monday to Friday that lasted from 8.30 am to noon. Much like any mainstream school student, she was also assigned homework that she would stay up till as late as 9.30pm to complete.

Ida said her grades were greatly improved when she retook the exam in Prison School, and she even scored a distinction in mother tongue.

She also sat the O-level exam in Prison School. She hopes that these qualifications will help her achieve her dream of starting her own perfume business when she is released.

She said her four years in Prison School helped build up her confidence and taught her to open up to people, such as her fellow inmates.

“My ex-cellmates and I would help each other with subjects that we are weaker in. I would help them with General Paper, and they would help me with maths and accounting,” she said.

Ida hopes that her children will have a different view of education than she had when she was a young student.

“I hope they are aware that education is important,” she said. “If I could go back in time, I would take my studies more seriously and do as well as I can.”

When asked if she had any advice for students currently studying for the A-levels, she said: “Press on and persevere. Even if you fail, every failure will eventually lead to success.”

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.