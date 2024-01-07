'I was fighting for my life': Man on being cornered, robbed in KL after turning into dark alley

We have all heard of the saying: "It's better to be safe than sorry".

And Singaporean Fathsiam learnt this the hard way after he was allegedly cornered and robbed in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur (KL).

Sharing his terrifying encounter on TikTok on Dec 31, he captioned the video: "How a short trip to KL turned into a nightmare."

Recounting the incident, Fathsiam said: "I did not expect it to happen to me. Usually, It's something that you see in a movie or dramas."

But he added that he had put his life in jeopardy when he ignored the dangers of walking alone in a dark alley.

"What's worse that could happen to me right?" Fathsiam shared of his thoughts at the time.

Fathsiam said that he made a right turn into a dark alley, where he was immediately attacked from the back.

"I was on the floor, fighting for my life," he recalled.

Fathsiam shared that he was robbed of his phone, money and bank card. He added that the robbers used about RM800 ($230) from his stolen bank card.

"This what happens when you gamble your life," he lamented.

Warning others to not make the same mistake that he did, he cautioned that one should not put themselves in situations where they feel unsafe.

At the end of the video, Fathsiam shared that he is currently recovering from the incident.

AsiaOne has reached out to Fathsiam for comment.

Garnering 101,000 views at the time of writing, netizens flooded the comments section of his video, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Others commented that he should have known better to not take the dangerous route knowing that it would be unsafe. A netizen pointed out: "Always trust your gut!"

Some also mentioned that his video made them more aware of taking safety precautions when travelling and to be extra cautious of such situations in the future.

