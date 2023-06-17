'I was flung off my seat': Singaporean injured in coach accident in Johor, says seatbelt wasn't working

A Singaporean woman suffered a fracture to her rib cage and a sprained hand after the coach she was in was involved in an accident with a lorry in Johor, Malaysia on June 12.

Stomp contributor Angie told Stomp that she was on her way back to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur when the accident happened near Pulai at about 10pm.

She declined to name the coach company as she is in the process of filing claims.

"I was flung off my seat during the collision because my seatbelt was not working," she said.

"A Malaysian fire engine and ambulance arrived within 30 minutes and they extracted the driver and sent him to hospital.

"They wanted to send me to a Malaysian hospital but we had our baggage with us and I just wanted to get back, so we came back to Singapore and checked into an accident and emergency (A&E) department here for an X-ray."

The coach company sent another coach to pick up the affected passengers after about an hour and all baggage was transferred as well.

A company representative also boarded the coach at Lavender to take down Angie and her fellow passengers' details.

"They were nice enough to send us to our doorstep in Newton," she said.

"I just wanted to share my experience to remind everyone to be careful and to always wear seatbelts as many people are travelling during the school holidays.

"Mine was stuck, otherwise I would have worn it and the injuries would have been less serious."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.