'I was heartbroken': Mum speaks out after 15-year-old son becomes loan shark runner to buy $1,700 e-bike

After her teenage son was arrested for being a loan shark runner, one heartbroken woman has come out to warn other parents to be vigilant about their children's activities.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News on Sunday (July 21), Luo, 44, said that she learned about her 15-year-old son's arrest at home last Thursday.

"I was confused at that time because my husband and I were not at home," she said. "I rushed home immediately after receiving a call from the police, but I could not see him by then."

In a media statement on July 18, the police said that they were alerted to two cases of loanshark harassment along Woodlands Avenue 6 and Yishun Avenue 11 on July 17 and 18.

The main door and gate of the two units were splashed with grey paint and debtor's notes were left on the main gate of both the units.

"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the teenager and arrested him on July 18 2024," the police said. " Two debtor's notes were seized as case exhibits."

The police added that the teenager was charged in court on July 19 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

Luo said that according to the police, her son came across a message on Telegram advertising a way to make extra bucks - by splashing paint on two front doors for $800.

The woman said that no one at home had noticed her son taking cans of paint with him when he went out at night.

"We moved here two years ago, and there was still paint left outside the unit," she said. "We occasionally use them to repair the peeling paint from the walls."

But she added that her son was never paid by the loan sharks after completing the task.

"My son loves bicycles very much and would go riding with his friends at night," she said, adding that the police told her that the teenager wanted to buy an electric bike which was around $1,700.

Luo said that she and her son were in tears when they saw each other at the police station.

But she described feeling helpless, unable to do anything.

"I went to the court last Friday and saw my son's hands were handcuffed," said Luo. "I was heartbroken but I was lucky to have the opportunity to hug him.

"I also told him to reflect and not do the wrong thing again."

Luo and her husband have since informed their son's school.

They hope that his school would teach other students about the perils of committing crime in order to make a quick buck.

"We also want to warn other parents to tell their children about the seriousness of such an issue," said Luo.

For first time offenders, loanshark harassment carries a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, with imprisonment of up to five years and caning of up to six strokes.

