I was 'overwhelmed': Gan Siow Huang apologises for delayed handshake at Cantonese culture festival

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang has apologised after a video of her delaying a handshake has surfaced.

In the video, she is seen getting out of a car and being greeted by a group of men, including an elderly man in red.

He helps close the car door and eagerly extends his hand to Gan for a handshake, but is passed over as she shakes the hand of another man first.

The man in red succeeds in getting a handshake only after he takes her hand and catches her attention.

The viral video was posted to TikTok on Saturday (June 7) and has already amassed over 214,000 views and 1,300 comments.

The incident happened on May 17 at the Peck San Theng Cultural Festival in Bishan, according to Gan who spoke to The Straits Times on Sunday.

"When I got out of the car, I was trying to identify the host of Peck San Theng and shake hands with the host first," she explained, adding that it was her first time at Peck San Theng.

Gan, who is also the MP for Marymount SMC, told The Straits Times that she was "a little overwhelmed by the big group" when she exited her car, apologising to the man in red for her delayed handshake.

She also reiterated her gratitude for the invitation and warm welcome from Peck San Theng.

Netizens were outraged at Gan's actions, calling her out for being "arrogant" and "proud".

AsiaOne has reached out to Peck San Theng for comment.

