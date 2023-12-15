'I was praying I wouldn't die': Woman accuses Grab driver of driving 110kmh on AYE

One woman was relieved to book a Grab ride with a driver who had a five-star rating on Tuesday (Dec 12) at midnight.

But she was left praying for her life as the driver reached a speed of 110kmh on the Ayer Rajah Expressway, reeking of alcohol.

The passenger, who preferred to remain anonymous, told AsiaOne that she boarded the Grab ride in Clementi while feeling unwell.

She said she took the Grab ride to her home in Novena to get there as soon as possible.

"The driver was going at 110kmh on the expressway. There were also turns, but he didn't slow down and was swerving," said this woman, who recounted that the driver smelled of beer.

"I texted my friend to pray that I wouldn't die when I saw the speedometer. I was scared for my life even though I was wearing a seat belt."

According to the Land Transport Authority, all open expressways in Singapore have a maximum speed limit of 90kmh and between 70kmh and 80kmh in expressway tunnels.

"I didn't tell him off during the trip home as I was afraid that he would react violently, since I'm the only one in the car and he's driving,' the Grab passenger said.

"I felt helpless in that moment and just hoped for the best."

The woman said that she contacted Grab the next day, adding that she was offered a 'one-time goodwill' $3 reimbursement from her $16.10 ride.

In a message sent to her, Grab wrote: 'We're unable to provide any refund as this trip was completed, and the driver has sent you to the destination.

"We will contact the driver to ensure that such actions are not repeated."

But the woman is incensed that this 'five-star' driver was not penalised further and hopes that Grab can take drink driving seriously.

"It's honestly just lucky that nothing happened. When someone gets hurt, then it will be too late," she said. "Grab should have banned that driver.

"And I find it so insulting that they gave me a $3 Grab credit. That's how much my life is worth."

Grab investigating

Under the Road Traffic Act, offenders can be found guilty of drink driving if they exceed the legal alcohol limit or are found unfit to drive due to intoxication that makes them incapable of controlling a vehicle properly.

The legal alcohol limit for drivers is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 ml of breath or 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

Offenders can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to a year for the first offence, while repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000 and jailed for up to two years.

Those caught drink driving will also be banned from driving for at least two years, or at least five years for repeat offenders. The ban may be longer if the accused is also convicted of dangerous or careless driving.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, Grab said that they are currently investigating the matter.

chingshijie@asiaone.com