'I was targeted': Singaporean lends Touch 'n Go card at JB customs, woman disappears with it

A Singaporean driver lost her Touch 'n Go card containing RM150 (S$45) after lending it to a woman who failed to return it.

Stomp contributor Eileen said the incident occurred at the Johor Bahru checkpoint on Dec 11.

She recounted: "I was waiting at the second last counter when I saw a car stopping at the last counter for awhile, then reversing and waiting.

"When I reached my counter, a woman from the car came over and asked to borrow my Touch 'n Go card. She was holding RM20 but did not give it to me."

Eileen shared dashcam footage that shows her handing her card over to the woman, who was wearing a white tank top. The latter can be seen holding money in her hands.

"I waited in front but she did not come and return my card to me," the Stomp contributor added.

"Instead, she took the card and walked away immediately while I was still at the counter waiting for my passport to be stamped.

Eileen also believes she had been targeted by the woman.

Eileen told Stomp: "I was aimed as I was alone. The woman was probably waiting for a single lady before taking action. There were other cars behind but she did not ask them.

"She also avoided standing in front of my car camera and talked to me while standing at the side of my car.

"She borrowed my Touch 'n Go card with RM150 forever."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.