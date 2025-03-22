'I will continue to serve', says Amy Khor after surprise walkabout with PM Wong at Bukit Batok hawker centre

Hong Kah North SMC MP Amy Khor said she will continue to focus on serving residents, after the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee dissolved her constituency into neighbouring GRCs of Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC and Chua Chu Kang GRC.

Senior Minister of State Khor was addressing the media after her walkabout outside the Bukit Batok West hawker centre on Saturday (March 22), where she was accompanied by Prime Minister and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Lawrence Wong.

Responding to queries regarding her plans following changes to the electoral boundaries, Dr Khor said that her standing in the upcoming election is a decision that PM Wong — who is also the Secretary-General for the People's Action Party — will decide.

"But in the meantime, I will continue to focus on serving residents and really understanding their needs, assisting them, as well as continuing to enhance their living environment as I have done," she stated, adding that she had opened the new Bukit Batok West hawker centre just the week before.

Dr Khor shared with AsiaOne about the experiences and fond memories of serving the Hong Kah North region for 24 years.

Describing her journey with residents thus far as "very meaningful and satisfying", she recalled how some residents have even moved from other regions to Bukit Batok West, which was part of the SMC.

"I've seen residents whom I've given Edusave bursaries to — and when I go for house visits in Bukit Batok West, they greet me with a baby and tell me, 'I got Edusave bursary from you, and now I'm here'!"

Some residents even invite her for house warming parties or weddings, she said.

Dr Khor concluded: "So these are very heartfelt (moments) for me — really fond memories which I have, which I will cherish."

'We are not done building'

Prior to their walkabout, Dr Khor and PM Wong officiated the opening of Tengah Community Club (CC) alongside South-West District Mayor Low Yen Ling and Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Thanking residents for the overwhelming turnout, Dr Khor said that the opening of the CC marks "yet another key milestone" in the development of Tengah.

She also announced that the CC will be organising programmes and activities for residents to participate in, such as yoga and cooking classes, encouraging residents to join.

A 20 per cent discount will also be given to those who sign up for the initial courses and programmes, she said.

Addressing concerns of transport connectivity in Tengah, Dr Khor said that they will continue to improve the frequency of existing bus services and add new ones, alongside the construction of the new Jurong Region Line.

More amenities will also be introduced into the area in the future, such as new primary schools, shopping areas, polyclinics and a community hospital.

"Just to paraphrase what PM Wong said... we are not done building," Dr Khor added.

"Indeed, we should never be done building, because we need to continue to improve and enhance facilities and services to meet the changing needs of residents."

Thanking residents for the support and feedback in the development of Tengah CC, Dr Khor also took the opportunity to encourage residents to "make full use" of its facilities.

"Let us make this a place where we celebrate diversity, and let us also make it a place where all of us can work together to build a vibrant, caring and inclusive community."

Tengah starting to take shape, says PM Wong

In a speech delivered at the opening of Tengah CC, PM Wong compared Tengah's development to that of Punggol's, recalling how it used to be a less developed region.

"In Tengah today, you can see things already starting to take shape. In another few years' time, I'm sure this will be even better. It will be like Punggol, if not better than Punggol," he said.

He noted that the development of Tengah isn't "just about hardware and facilities".

"A lot of what makes the estate special is the bonds that residents have with one another," he said, encouraging residents to strengthen community bonds.

This can be done through taking part in activities, getting to know neighbours and serving the community, he explained.

"When you do that, you develop a special bond with your estate, with your community. You develop a stronger sense of identity and pride as Tengah residents."

