'I will give my all for my country': Kitefoiling champ Max Maeder gets NS deferment to focus on 2028 Olympics

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has granted two-time world kitefoiling champion Maximilian Maeder a deferment from full-time national service until Aug 31, 2028.

This was announced by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at the official flag presentation ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on Saturday (July 6).

"We always look at the long-term trajectory and development potential of our athletes. In fact, we look at it beyond just the next Olympic cycle, we look to two cycles at least," said Minister Tong.

"In the case of Max Maeder, he has done very well. He's now double world champion, the European Champion, won Asian Games gold last year."

In a statement on the same day, Mindef confirmed that Maeder met the criteria for deferment, which "may be granted to exceptional sportsmen who are assessed to be potential medal winners for Singapore at top-tier international competitions such as the Olympic Games."

The defence ministry also extended its best wishes to Maeder, who will be making his Olympic debut in the upcoming Paris 2024 Games, and emphasised the significance of this opportunity for Singapore's representation in international sports.

The deferment means that the Olympic medal hopeful, who turns 18 in September this year, can continue to train for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Following the successful application for deferment, Maeder expressed his gratitude.

"This goes a long way in supporting me in my sporting endeavours by giving me assurance that I can continue to train and compete full-time, and do my utmost for Singapore," he said.

"My current priority is to improve and prepare as best as I can for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. However, Paris 2024 is not the be-all and end-all. I intend to keep on training and competing consistently.

"Hopefully during this journey, I will continue to uplift as many people as possible because of the privileged position I am in and give my all for my country and into the sport that I find so fulfilling."

An athlete with 'tremendous potential'

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Minister Tong said that MCCY is very glad to hear about Maeder's deferment as he has "tremendous potential".

"This gives him the best time and headroom to train to compete.

"[He can] look beyond training for Paris, at what else he can do — how else he can reach his aspirations and peak his performance," he said.

Also present at the ceremony was Dr Lincoln Chee, President of the Singapore Sailing Federation, who told the media that the four-year deferment gives Maeder a longer runway for success.

"On average, it takes two Olympic cycles to truly reach your full potential as a high-performance athlete," he explained.

"It's not often that we see a Singaporean athlete who has that world class talent…The fact that Max is already able to medal at the global level, although not the Olympic level, at such a young age is inspiring."

On Saturday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, and President of the Singapore National Olympic Council Grace Fu opened the flag presentation ceremony at the National Youth Sports Institute with an address to the athletes present.

"This is an opportunity of a lifetime to really reach out and understand where you are as an athlete, what you're capable of doing," she said.

"Go through the Olympics with a sense of achievement and pride having represented Singapore and having honourably said 'I am an Olympian'."

Minister Fu and Minister Tong then presented the chefs-de-mission of the Olympic and Paralympic teams with Singapore's flag.

Para shooter Daniel Chan, 36, then led the athletes present at the ceremony in reciting the Athlete's Pledge.

Chan, who will be making his Paralympic debut in the 2024 Paris Games, told the media that he is looking forward to the experience despite being nervous.

"When I first started shooting, the Paralympics was my goal. So I'm really excited to be doing this," he said.

When asked about his preparations for the upcoming Paris Games, Daniel said: "I have been travelling around the world to compete. I actually just came back to Singapore yesterday, from Serbia."

"All these competitions are really valuable experience to help in the Paralympic Games."

The 2024 Paris Olympics will run from July 26 to Aug 11, while the Paralympics will run from Aug 28 to Sept 8.

