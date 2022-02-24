'I will kill you': 2 men brawl at Beach Road over staring incident

Upset that a fellow customer was staring at him, a man began a heated confrontation with the former, which resulted in a brawl that was caught by the shop's security camera.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the altercation between the two men occurred at about 1am on Tuesday (Feb 22), at a braised snack shop in City Gate, a mall located on Beach Road.

According to the snack shop owner, the victim, who was fully dressed in black, had entered the shop to purchase some food.

After making payment, he turned around to look at the shop's display cabinet again.

The assailant, who can be identified by the tattoos on his arms, was standing in front of the cabinet.

"The tattooed man asked him why he was staring, but the latter said he wasn't and that he only wanted to buy more food. But the tattooed man was unwilling to let the matter slide and called him to go outside," the 40-year-old shop owner told the Chinese daily.

He called the police as soon as the two men started fighting.

Tensions between the two parties escalated when the assailant grabbed a stool from the shop and threw it at the other man.

The shop owner, dressed in grey, tried to intervene but to no avail.

The assailant then grabbed the victim by the head, threw him on the floor and began raining blows on him. "I'll kill you, [you] know," he threatened.

Several hard blows later, the man passed out near the shop's entrance.

About three minutes later, he regained consciousness and was seen sitting on the floor in a daze. He was also bleeding from the mouth.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, police confirmed that they were alerted to a fight between two men, aged 34 and 27.

The 27-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Both parties were subsequently arrested for affray. Police investigations are ongoing.

claudiatan@asiaone.com