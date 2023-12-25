'I will not come again, ever': Rider warns of the 'worst' condo to do deliveries in

A delivery rider's daily grind is demanding enough as it is.

One rider's day was made more difficult by the seemingly complicated layout of the condominium he was delivering to.

TikTok user Lunakoh1989 likened his experience at Bartley Residences, a condominium located near Bartley MRT station, as similar to that of going through a maze.

On Friday (Dec 22), he shared a TikTok clip of just how tricky it was to get from the underground carpark to the guard house.

After exiting a lift at level B4, he found himself at an underground carpark in search of another lift.

All he wanted to do was to simply get back to his bicycle at the guard house. Little did he know that it would be a bit of a hassle.

Lunakoh1989 sounded extremely annoyed as he labelled it the "worst" condo he's ever been to.

"Seriously.. this condominium is the most troublesome one I ever been to. Have to take three lifts to get out of there," he noted in the caption.

Since this was his first time at the condo, Lunakoh1989 admitted that he wasn't sure if he's going the right way at all.

After taking a different lift, he ended up in another carpark.

Describing the space as a "fortress", Lunakoh1989 was on the lookout for (you guessed it) another lift.

Thankfully for him, he did manage to find the correct one and was at the condo's drop-off pavilion.

"Finally, I'm out of this place. It's like a f***ing maze.

"One time only. I will not come here again, ever," Lunakoh1989 exclaimed, adding that the estate has been placed on his "blacklist".

He stated in the video that the situation could be made easier if delivery riders were allowed to ride their bicycles into the complex.

However, according to Lunakoh1989, this was prohibited by the condominium's management.

In the comments section, it seems like Bartley Residences has become rather notorious among other delivery riders too.

One netizen tried to lightened the mood, suggesting that the architect of Bartley Residences must've been a fan of popular sandbox game, Minecraft.

ALSO READ: 'No dignity nor integrity': Customer disgusted after food delivery rider allegedly left wet bag on floor and 'ran away'

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.