'I will not stop fighting for my baby': Dog owner accuses Katong groomer of negligence after poodle dies in shop

A dog owner has accused a Tanjong Katong pet groomer of negligence, after his dog died in the shop.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Tanish Dhillon said his dog Buddy died at Pawsome Singapore on Thursday (Oct 30) due to a lack of care.

According to Dhillon, Buddy died at 10.01am and no one checked on the poodle for an hour afterwards.

Dhillon said he was alerted to Buddy's death at 11.50am and was told his dog had "just collapsed".

In a twelve-minute CCTV footage posted on Dhillon's Instagram, Buddy can be seen alone in the grooming area whining loudly.

When Dhillon saw the poodle's body, there was allegedly blood on his paws and mouth.

Dhillon told AsiaOne that the day after Buddy's death, Pawsome contacted him and he has requested for the full CCTV footage.

"They have yet to apologise for the neglience on their part," Dhillon said, adding that the groomer framed their apology as "sorry about the passing".

Dhillon said he has since filed a police report and intends to pursue legal action.

"I will not stop fighting for my baby," Dhillon wrote on Instagram. "Buddy deserves someone who will not let this be swept away."

Shop says it is working closely with family

In an Instagram story on Sunday (Nov 2), the Pawsome management team said they were heartbroken over what happened to Buddy.

"One difficult moment does not define who we are or the dedication our team puts into caring for animals every single day."

According to chat screenshots posted on Dhillon's Instagram, Pawsome said they reviewed CCTV footage together with the owner and at this stage, it does not show any clear cause of what happened.

"We are taking this matter seriously, and are in close communication with the family," wrote the shop.

AsiaOne has reached out to Pawsome for comment.

