'I will tell the pilot I will crash the plane': Man charged for threatening to crash Jetstar flight at Changi Airport

An Australian man has been charged with threatening to crash a Jetstar flight departing Changi Airport.

Moncrieff Marli Curtis Philip, a 36-year-old Australian, told the court on Monday (Dec 9) that he will plead guilty to two charges of harassment and is expected to do so in an urgent hearing on Dec 18, reported CNA.

The incident occurred at about 5.40am on Nov 20, in the gate holding room for Jetstar flight JQ96 to Perth at Changi Airport Terminal 4, according to court documents seen by AsiaOne.

As he boarded the flight, cabin crew heard Moncrieff saying "I wish the aircraft to crash and kill everyone... I want the aircraft to crash."

He was later escorted to a holding room, where he allegedly repeated the same words, according to a police statement.

Later, at 7.40am, Moncrieff also said at the immigration counter: "If you put me on another plane, I am (going to) do the same thing. I will tell the pilot I will crash the plane."

He was later arrested by the police.

The man was charged on Monday with two counts of using threatening words to cause alarm under Section 4(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act 2014.

Both his statements were likely to cause alarm, according to charge sheets.

If found guilty, he might face a fine of up to $5,000 for each charge.

In their statement, the police said that they treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm with false threats

"Beyond the fear and inconvenience caused to other members of the public, the making of false threats comes at a cost, in the extensive public resources that have to be deployed to deal with the incident," said the police.

The police prosecutor told the court on Monday that Moncrieff's passport has been impounded. He is out of remand on a personal bond of S$1,000, reported CNA.

Australian authorities have also been informed not to issue him a replacement travel document.

