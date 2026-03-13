Lift control panel at hotel in Bencoolen catches fire, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at ibis Singapore hotel on Bencoolen Street on Friday (March 13) at about 9.55am.

Pictures posted on social media showed at least two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances and one fire engine behind the hotel at Bencoolen Link.

A police cordon was also seen around the two-lane road.

Meanwhile, paramedics were seen checking on hotel guests who were evacuated and sitting at an open area in between Sri Krishnan Temple and the Stamford Arts Centre.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF said that the fire involved a lift control panel on the 16th floor which was put out by its firefighters using a fire extinguisher.

There were no reported injuries and investigations are ongoing.



