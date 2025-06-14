ICA arrests Malaysian man trying to leave Singapore by hiding in lorry

A Malaysian man's attempt to depart Singapore illegally was thwarted by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (June 12).

Hiding in a Malaysia-registered grey lorry, the man was looking to exit the country via Tuas Checkpoint, said ICA in a Facebook post on June 13.

However, ICA officers carried out enhanced checks at the checkpoint and discovered him lying flat in a corner of the lorry's cargo compartment.

The man as well as the vehicle's driver and attendant have since been arrested and referred to ICA's Enforcement Division for further investigation.

In the Facebook post, ICA stated that it takes attempts to enter or depart Singapore illegally as a serious matter.

Individuals who leave Singapore illegally without a valid passport will face a fine up to $2,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Those who abet a person to illegally depart Singapore will face a jail term between six months and two years and a fine of up to $6,000.

Vehicles involved in the offences are also liable to be forfeited.

