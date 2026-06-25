Singaporean man who harboured female overstayer for 22 years among duo charged for immigration-related offences

Two Singaporean men were charged by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (June 25) for harbouring and employing immigration offenders.

In a news release on the same day, ICA listed 62-year-old Kamarulzaman Yahaya and 27-year-old Mohamad Elfie Hakim Bin Lokman as the two charged.

Kamarulzaman is accused of harbouring a 54-year-old Filipina who had remained unlawfully in Singapore after her visit pass expired on April 28, 2003.

The woman, Leonardo Federigan Leonora, was subsequently found guilty, sentenced to six months' imprisonment and fined $2,000.

She has since completed her sentence, deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

Investigations revealed that Kamarulzaman had allowed Leonara to live in his Bedok unit for 22 years — from March 2004 to March 20206 — despite knowing that she had overstayed in Singapore.

In the second case, Elfie was charged for employing a 26-year-old Indian national who had remained unlawfully in Singapore after his visit pass expired on June 17, 2025.

Kakadiya Avanit Rajubhai was later fined $4,000. He has since been deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

According to ICA, Elfie had employed Kakadiya as a parcel delivery worker without conducting due diligence checks to ensure that he had a valid pass to remain in Singapore.

Exercise due diligence in checking prospective foreign tenants

ICA said it takes a firm stance against anyone who harbours immigration offenders.

"Those who wish to rent out their premises must exercise due diligence in checking the immigration status of their prospective foreign tenants to ensure that their stay in Singapore is legal," said the authority.

Anyone found guilty of recklessly or knowingly harbouring overstayers or illegal immigrants faces a mandatory jail term of between six months and two years, along with a fine of up to $6,000.

Those found guilty of negligently harbouring overstayers or illegal immigrants could be fined up to $6,000 and/or jailed up to 12 months' jail.

Meanwhile, those who employ overstayers and/or illegal immigrants may be sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than six months and up to two years and a fine of up to S$6,000.

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editor@asiaone.com