About 13 Singapore residents found with vapes at checkpoints in past week

Amid ongoing whole-of-government anti-vaping efforts, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) detected 56 cases of travellers found in possession of e-vaporisers within a span of four days.

In an update on Friday (July 25), the authority said Singapore residents made up about 23 per cent of the 56 cases detected during stepped-up checks across land, air and sea checkpoints between July 20 and 23.

Singapore residents include citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders here.

A total of 444 e-vaporisers and related components were seized during the checks.

The authority also reminded foreigners who visit or live in Singapore that they have to abide by Singapore's laws, adding that long-term pass holders who reoffend may have their passes revoked on a third offence, and be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.

Short-term travellers who reoffend will be banned from re-entering Singapore.

Stricter laws on vapes, heavier penalties from May 1

Under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act, which came into force on 1 May 2026, those found vaping can be fined up to $10,000.

Those found vaping etomidate can be fined up to $20,000, or face up to 10 years’ imprisonment, or both.

Convicted suppliers face a jail sentence of two to 10 years and two to five strokes of the cane, while importers face between three to 20 years’ imprisonment, and five to 15 strokes of the cane.

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editor@asiaone.com