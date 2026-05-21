Disguised as instant noodles: Over 9,300 duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Changi Airfreight Centre

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes disguised as instant noodles at Changi Airfreight Centre on May 12.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (May 21), the authority said that ICA officers, acting on a tip-off from ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre, flagged a cargo consignment declared as instant noodles.

Subsequent checks uncovered more than 9,300 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within the parcels.

The exhibits were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Those found buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods may be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and the proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com