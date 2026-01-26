ICA trials facial recognition clearance for motorcyclists at Woodlands Checkpoint

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Jan 26) begun a trial using facial recognition instead of fingerprint scanning to clear motorcyclists entering Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

Taking place at two designated motorcycle lanes in the arrival zone, the trial is aimed at speeding up immigration clearance and increasing convenience, while maintaining border security, said the authority in a Facebook post.

The trial is available to Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and foreign visitors who have previously entered Singapore.

No prior setup is required to participate in the trial, ICA said, adding that participation will help "fine-tune the system to enhance the traveller experience".

To utilise the facial recognition system, travellers must scan their QR code or passport at the kiosk and lift up their visor, as well as removing anything obscuring the face such as sunglasses or masks.

Signages will be placed at the designated lanes, while ICA officers will be on standby to provide assistance.

