ICA foils attempt to smuggle 1,700 duty-unpaid cigarette cartons, 0.8g of meth at Tuas Checkpoint

The ICA intercepted a lorry carrying duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.
The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled a smuggling attempt involving 1,700 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes and 0.8g of methamphetamine, or Ice, according to a Facebook post on Thursday (Sept 18).

On Sept 11, an image analyst with the ICA had noticed anomalies in scanned images of a Malaysia-registered lorry declared to have been carrying "assorted carbonated drinks.

After directing the vehicle for further checks, ICA officers searched the vehicle and found the 1,700 cartons of cigarettes hidden within the consignment.

Information from ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC) also prompted even deeper checks of the vehicle — yielding drug paraphernalia inside the driver's bag and about 0.8g of "Ice".

"The case was referred to the Singapore Customs and the suspected drug-related offences were referred to CNB Drug Free SG," ICA stated, adding that investigations are ongoing.

